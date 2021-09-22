CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Merchants Fleet Hosts Industry Leaders at Fleet Summit

By Automotive Fleet Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerchants Fleet shared their commitment to accelerating the EV market as it hosted a range of fleet experts and leaders at its 2021 Fleet Summit, held at the company’s New Hampshire headquarters this week. There, the company promised to lead the fleet management industry with efficient and innovative technologies and...

www.automotive-fleet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

AF Editor Mike Antich Wins Industry Icon Award

The eighth annual Ed Bobit Industry Icon Award was awarded to Mike Antich, the associate publisher and editor of Automotive Fleet Magazine, at the 2021Summer Roundtable Conference produced by the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance (IARA). The icon award recognizes leaders who shaped the industry and is jointly presented by the IARA and the National Auto Auction Association (NAAA).
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

BrightDrop EV600 Makes In-Person Debut At 2021 Fleet Vehicle Summit

The BrightDrop EV600 made its first official in-person appearance this week at the 2021 Fleet Vehicle Summit hosted by Merchants Fleet. Merchants Fleet has already committed to purchasing 12,600 examples of the BrightDrop EV600, which will be delivered to the company over an extended time period starting in 2023. To mark this purchase commitment, the company celebrate the first in-person debut of the electric utility van at its 2021 Fleet Vehicle Summit this week, which was hosted in Hooksett, New Hampshire.
HOOKSETT, NH
automotive-fleet.com

The Future of Fleet Payments: Expect the Unexpected

When it comes to how fleets pay for fuel and other expenses on the road, technology continues to bring new features and even more benefits for your business. To find out the latest innovations and trends in fleet payment solutions, we talked with Michelle Erickson, senior product manager for US Bank/Voyager Fleet, in the Aug. 24 episode of Fleet Momentum.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Fleet Management#Automotive Industry#Upfit Partners#Merchants#Brightdrop#Evgo#Subaru#Ev Demos Drives#Volvo#Tesla Model Y#Electrify Fleet#Adoptev#Evs
automotive-fleet.com

The Evolving Role of Fleet Dealers

This Spotlight video is a special edition of the State of the Fleet Industry video produced by Automotive Fleet that puts a spotlight on key leaders in today’s fleet industry who are interviewed by AF Editor Mike Antich. Today's topics include:. Key milestones in the evolution of the fleet dealer...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Car Retailer Cazoo Acquires SMH Fleet Solutions

U.K.-based online car retailer Cazoo on Wednesday (Sept. 15) announced its acquisition of vehicle prep, logistics and storage company SMH Fleet Solutions for approximately £70 million (almost $97 million) in cash from LDC and other minority shareholders. SMH’s staff of more than 500 employees has completed more than 70,000 vehicle...
GLOUCESTER, MA
automotive-fleet.com

ChargePoint, WEX Announce New EV Charging Solutions

WEX and ChargePoint are expanding their relationship to provide further integration of EV charging for mixed fleets that include internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE). This expanded global partnership is expected to not only provide customers ready access to the largest public EV charging network for on-route charging needs, but also enable ‘depot’ and ‘at-home’ charging along with the means to facilitate employee reimbursement, a Sept. 22 news release said.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Chip Shortage Absolutely Tanking New Car Sales

Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…. More bad news about the global semiconductor chip shortage and the auto industry: a new forecast from AlixPartners pegs automakers’ losses to be far greater than initially expected. The consulting firm believes the shortages will lead to 7.7 million fewer cars built in 2021, leading to a loss of $210 billion in automakers’ profits worldwide. Previous projections were of $110 billion shortfall, meaning the fallout of the shortage could be catastrophic.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Fleet automation: The next generation of fleet management

Alongside persistent challenges like labor shortages, high fuel costs and surging insurance premiums, the transportation industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation in how information is collected, analyzed and used. In order to compete in today’s increasingly competitive marketplace, fleets have to survive on thin profit margins. Fleet automation has arrived...
INDUSTRY
automotive-fleet.com

Fleet Electrification: A Cost and Benefits Analysis

As the adoption of electric vehicle fleets grows within the industry, some costs follow the benefits. Before responding to these changes as a company, consideration, and research of electric vehicles (EVs) is essential. Going Green with EVs. Sustainability and reduced emissions are among the top reasons companies implement EVs. According...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Convoy: Small fleets belong in technology, sustainability race

In trucking, technology investments and sustainability goals often go hand in hand, but as everyone knows, the industry wouldn’t survive without the ongoing labor of smaller carriers ⁠— carriers that often struggle to afford those significant tech investments. In this week’s segment of Net-Zero Carbon on FreightWaves NOW, FreightWaves’ Danny...
SMALL BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

Ford To Build Mega-Plant For Future EV Models

Ford Motor Company announced Sept. 27 a major boost to electric vehicle produciton for American customers with plans to build two massive, environmentally and technologically advanced campuses in Tennessee and Kentucky that will produce the next generation of electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Tesla, Canoo, Clean Energy Fuels, Alibaba And More: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TIME

Reusable Packaging Is the Latest Eco-Friendly Trend. But Does It Actually Make a Difference?

When you toss a plastic bottle into your recycling bin, there’s no guarantee it actually gets recycled. In fact, odds are, it doesn’t . According to the World Economic Forum, just 14% of plastic packagin g is collected for recycling globally. And because of complexities in the recycling process, huge amounts of single-use plastic (as well as glass and cardboard) that consumers try to recycle ultimately end up getting burned or tossed into landfills anyway. If recyclable materials are contaminated by food waste, or if consumers misunderstand what can be recycled and where—to cite two common examples—their garbage may not end up being repurposed after all. A 2017 study in Science Advances estimated that, of all the plastic waste generated globally up to 2015, just 9% had been recycled, while 12% was incinerated and the rest ended up in landfills or scattered around the natural environment. Some plastic waste is burned to create fuel or energy, but this process is itself energy-intensive and emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy