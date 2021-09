On the second and final day of the Joust, the KML Chargers faced off against Howards Grove. Howards Grove took the match in two beating the Chargers 25-16 and 25-9. Aggressive serving, attacking and a strong defense kept Howards Grove in system and scoring quickly. The Chargers were never able to find their rhythm. Howards Grove went on scoring runs and the Chargers were unable to make up the ground. KML had 7 total kills while Howards Grove had 26. Regarding KML’s defense, Stella Zarling had 8 digs, Samantha Kohl with 7 and Caitlin Johnson with 6. The Chargers will need to bounce back after a tough loss because they face Kimberly later today at the Joust.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO