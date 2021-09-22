CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give Well: Charitable planning checklist

By Kyle Penney
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

I am fortunate to work with many estate planning professionals around East Texas as they help their clients navigate charitable planning options. My friends in the estate planning profession say they have never been so busy. Perhaps it is the global pandemic that is causing people to get their affairs in order. In years past, a common reason people would review their estate plan is in preparation for a long trip. Despite the safety of air travel, the mere thought of a long trip causes people to reflect on their own mortality and rush to see their lawyer. I suppose, in the absence of much international travel during this global pandemic, the pandemic itself is a sufficient reminder to get your affairs in order.

