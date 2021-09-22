Smith County Master Gardeners to host award-winning bulb sale

Perhaps no floral symbol epitomizes the impending arrival of a new year as does the blooming of our assorted Narcissus species. The word “narcissus” is derived from the Greek word narke, meaning numbness or stupor. Some attribute the naming of the flower to its narcotic fragrance, while others debate that it is associated with the poisonous nature of the bulbs, a built-in defense against nibbling rodents. In classical mythology, it was the young lad Narcissus who was so enamored with himself that he stared at his reflection in a pool of water until he eventually turned into his namesake flower. I’ve been in a stupor for them all my life as well.