Painting His Own Path: How MVB’s Jack Yentz Pursues his Passion for Arts and Athletics

By Loyola Phoenix
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoet Christian Morgenstern once wrote, “in every work of art, the artist himself is present.” This is certainly true for Jack Yentz, a junior outside hitter for the Loyola men’s volleyball team, who portrays his family and friends through watercolor paintings. When he’s not running plays on the court, Yentz...

