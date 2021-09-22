New Improv Troupe Hits Open Space

"No show is ever the same," creator Renny Temple says of the new comedy series set to debut Tuesday at Open Space Studios in Bend. Out of Thin Air will perform improvisational comedy, taking suggestions from the audience, every Tuesday through December. "You help create your own show with suggestions for the players to create scenes—out of thin air," Temple quips, and thus, the troupe's moniker. Shows will include a "sprinkling," he says, of short, rehearsed comedy sketches.