Board of Education approves public comment for regular meetings

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting last night in Olney. The Board : approved the District’s financial report with a monthly bill listing worth $873,458 : noted that the State now owes the District $570,167 : approved the Fiscal Year 2022 District Budget as presented : approved a $3,895 salary increase for all District administrators for the 2021-2022 school year : heard an update on school enrollment showing 2,255 students in grades Pre-K through 12 : heard from RCES students about their school’s theme : heard from a group of RCMS students asking the Board to consider adding baseball and softball at the Junior High level for the 2022-2023 school year : heard from several people asking the Board to consider removing the District’s mask mandate : in personnel matters – accepted resignations from RCHS Secretary Joni Burckhartt, from RCES Special Needs Secretary Lisa Shilling, from Assistant Bookkeeper Lisa Berry, from Food Service Staff Member Amy Siders, from RCHS Custodian Ean Pottorff, from RCMS Custodian Scott Hahn, and from RCHS Boys Wrestling Coach Drew Pottorff – approved the hiring of Michelle Burris as RCES Teacher, Hannah Kocher as RCHS Secretary, Donna Whitaker-Mitchell as Food Service Staff Member, Claire Graves as District Assistant Bookkeeper – and approved the transfer of Breanna Dasch from RCES Secretary to Special Needs Secretary : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County School Board of Education will be October 21st, 2021.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO