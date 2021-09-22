First ‘SNL’ guests of the season: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis

Asked if any Saturday Night Live cast members are leaving before next season, which begins next week, Michaels said: “I’m not going to tell you much, because we haven’t announced who’s hosting, but I don’t think anybody will be heart-broken...I think people will be happy with what we have — that was me being evasive." Asked about Sudeikis' Emmy win for Ted Lasso, Michaels said: “He’ll be coming back soon – to SNL – I’m very happy about that as well. Which is sort of an answer to the first question, but in no particular order.” Michaels also spoke again about Norm Macdonald's legacy backstage, saying: "I think he meant the world to people there, I could tell you from the number of people I’ve heard from, and the people who’ve gone and talked about Norm. When you work with someone for that many years and they make you laugh and you’re aware of who they are as a person and a friend, I think Norm was one of the funniest people I’ve ever known and because he’s a Canadian, I’d put him up there in the top five...When he was at the show, I was always in awe of how long he could take to tell a joke and how long he would pause before he told another joke. He never pandered. He was always going to do it the way he wanted to do it, and if you waited, you were really happy you did. I call it integrity, but integrity probably has been mentioned fifty times tonight, but he had integrity.” ALSO: Sudeikis' Emmy speech mocks Michaels taking a dump.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO