Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 50th birthday on ‘Red Table Talk’; ABC to adapt Baratunde Thurston’s ‘How to Be Black’

By ABC Audio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, is definitely a star-studded one. In celebration of Jada’s 50th birthday on September 18, the actress-turned talk show host had an impressive list of celebrity friends make an appearance on her show to wish her a happy birthday, including George Clooney, Mariah Carey, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Ciara, Angela Bassett and others. Some of the celebs even posed a fun question for Jada to answer during the celebration. Before the episode ended, Pinkett-Smith received a happy birthday serenade by seven-time Grammy-winning superstar Toni Braxton. Watch the full episode of Jada’s Red Table Talk birthday celebration now available on Facebook Watch.

