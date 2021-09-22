CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. default this fall would cost 6 million jobs, wipe out $15 trillion in wealth, study says

By Jeff Stein, Washington Post
inquirer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — America could plunge into an immediate recession if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling and the U.S. defaults on its payment obligations this fall, according to one analysis set to be released Tuesday. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, found that a prolonged impasse over the...

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

September 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the United States likely will default on its debt.
Senate GOP happy to let U.S. default on debt

Journey with us, if you will, all the way back to August 2019. In a budget deal passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, Washington suspended the U.S. debt limit for two years — two years in which Republicans refrained from pitching a fit every time the U.S. needed to borrow more money.
How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
US debt limit could be reached in mid-October, analysis shows

The U.S. government could run out of cash to pays its bills by mid-October, according to a new analysis from a Washington think tank, and economists warn the unprecedented debt default could trigger a financial crisis. The forecast from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows the "X Date" – the day...
The US could default by MID-OCTOBER says a Washington think tank – leading to a cataclysmic financial crisis that could cost 6M jobs

A new analysis predicts that the U.S. debt limit could be reached some time by mid-October, and a default that would lead to a financial crisis that could cost 6 million jobs. A 2021 debt limit analysis released by the Bipartisan Policy Center on Friday projected that if policymakers do not act on the debt limit, the Treasury Department will most likely have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between October 15 and November 4.
Joe Biden
Janet Yellen
Donald Trump
Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
U.S. household wealth rose to record $141.7 trillion in Q2, Fed says

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. household wealth jumped to a new high of $141.7 trillion at the end of June, a report from the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday, boosted by stock market gains and a pandemic-induced real-estate boom. Soaring equity markets fueled the increase in overall wealth, adding $3.5...
Going Big and Fast on Renewables Would Save Trillions in Energy Costs

The Biden Administration this month set out a pathbreaking plan to boost solar power to 45% of U.S. electricity by 2050 from the current 4%. The announcement was made against the backdrop of destruction from Hurricane Ida in the U.S. East and vast wildfires in the West. The goal is a necessary step on the way to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and preventing such climate disasters from growing drastically worse.
Corporate borrowing costs would soar in U.S. debt default: Moody's

Failure by Congress to raise the Treasury debt limit would prompt a spike in corporate borrowing costs, wipe out $15 trillion in wealth and push up jobless rolls by 6 million, Moody’s Analytics said, as a partisan standoff over the debt ceiling persists despite the prospect of a U.S. government default next month.
Fed plan for U.S. default would be step into abyss

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal Reserve could do without the latest arguments in Washington about the U.S. government’s borrowing limit. Failure to agree could leave Uncle Sam unable to pay its bills. If lawmakers allow any debt to go unpaid, the central bank would be in a seriously tough spot.
Powell says Fed can't protect economy in event of U.S. default

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank can't protect the U.S. economy and financial markets from severe damage if the United States defaults on its debt. "It's just very important that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely...
Afghanistan
Debt Default Could Cost US Households $15 Trillion: Analysis

With Republicans vowing to reject any bipartisan effort to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, and Democrats sticking to their plan to address the limit through a bill that requires support from both parties, the threat of default on U.S. payment obligations now looms over the economy – a scenario that could cause an immediate and deeply painful recession, according to a new report from Moody’s Analytics.
Biden tax proposal would cost Arizona thousands of jobs, ASU report estimates

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s proposal to increase the United States’ Global Intangible Low-Tax Income (GILTI) tax will lead to job losses at 266 public companies in Arizona, according to research from Arizona State University. The proposal doubles the GILTI rate to 21% from 10.5%. Ninety-four percent of...
