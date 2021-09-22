CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott Meets With McAllen City Officials, Signs Anti-Smuggling Legislation Into Law

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott today met with McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and other city officials to discuss McAllen and the entire Rio Grande Valley's ever-growing economic and cultural impact in the state of Texas. The Governor and city officials also talked about the state's collaborative efforts with McAllen officials to secure the border and keep Texans safe. During the discussion, the Governor presented a proclamation and a Texas flag to Mayor Villalobos to congratulate him on being sworn in as mayor of McAllen earlier this year.

