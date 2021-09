Richardson will spray an area of the city on both Tuesday and Wednesday night after mosquito samples tested positive for the West Nile virus, the city said in a news release. This is the third week in a row that the city has ground sprayed in response to the virus. The decision to spray came after health department workers were notified that a trap located within the spraying location contained mosquitoes carrying the disease.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO