Port Arthur, TX

PAHD: COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS FOR PORT ARTHUR, NEDERLAND, AND PORT NECHES

portarthurtx.gov
 6 days ago

THE PORT ARTHUR HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS FOR PORT ARTHUR, NEDERLAND, AND PORT NECHES. It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur, Nederland, and Port Neches. The residents of Port Arthur include a Black Female between the age range of 45-50 and two Hispanic Males between the age ranges of 15-20 and 20-25.

www.portarthurtx.gov

