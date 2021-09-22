PAHD: COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS FOR PORT ARTHUR, NEDERLAND, AND PORT NECHES
THE PORT ARTHUR HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS FOR PORT ARTHUR, NEDERLAND, AND PORT NECHES. It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur, Nederland, and Port Neches. The residents of Port Arthur include a Black Female between the age range of 45-50 and two Hispanic Males between the age ranges of 15-20 and 20-25.www.portarthurtx.gov
