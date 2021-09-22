CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morata, Dybala and the interesting stats ahead of Juve’s trip to Spezia

By Michel Sakr
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Juventus prepare to lock horns against Spezia on Wednesday evening, the club’s official website posted some of the curious stats and facts ahead of the match. Despite his impressive goal-scoring run, Alvaro Morata is expected to be dropped from the starting lineup after sustaining a knock against Milan. However, if the Spaniard manages to make an appearance today, it would be his 100th in Serie A.

