Thomas Tuchel confirmed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will not feature in Chelsea’s League Cup clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Mendy suffered an injury against Zenit St Petersburg last week in the Champions League towards the end of the game and that led to his absence in the Blues’ Premier League away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Kepa Arrizabalaga started for Chelsea and kept a cleen sheet as Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger scored for the visitors.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO