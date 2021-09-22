‘Wonder Years’ reboot is a ‘love letter to Montgomery,’ says Alabama-born creator

A sense of place and time — specifically, Montgomery, Alabama, in 1968 — is central to a new version of “The Wonder Years.”. Saladin K. Patterson knew he could get it right, although rebooting a classic TV series can be a daunting challenge for any member of the creative team. Which aspects of the show are open to change? Which things have to stay the same? How to set the proper tone, introduce compelling characters and prompt viewers to connect with them?