Decatur Hispanic community to host heritage celebration
DECATUR — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Decatur Hispanic community will be hosting a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Fairview Park. The Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be from noon to 3 p.m. in Pavilion 1. It will include food from Smack n' Tacos, La Calentana and Kona Ice food trucks, a mariachi band, cultural fair, Mexican folk dance performance, a piñata raffle, caricatures by local artist Ed Lazono, Jr. and kid-friendly games.herald-review.com
