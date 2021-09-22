CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Hispanic community to host heritage celebration

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

DECATUR — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Decatur Hispanic community will be hosting a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Fairview Park. The Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be from noon to 3 p.m. in Pavilion 1. It will include food from Smack n' Tacos, La Calentana and Kona Ice food trucks, a mariachi band, cultural fair, Mexican folk dance performance, a piñata raffle, caricatures by local artist Ed Lazono, Jr. and kid-friendly games.

herald-review.com

