The stealth genre is fun in concept, but rarely does it live up to the experiences provided in games such as Tenchu or the Metal Gear Solid series. However, that doesn’t stop me from wanting a new title to spend hours in the shadows and peaking behind corners. Indie developer Lince Works began their venture into this space with the 2016 release of Aragami. Now, we see them expand their stealth systems and mechanics in the much-anticipated Aragami 2.

