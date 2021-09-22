ColourPop Has a Palette for Every Zodiac Sign—Here's What an Astrologer Thinks
The stars have aligned with the release of ColourPop's Astrology collection, featuring zodiac-inspired eyeshadow quads. Drawing inspiration from each sign, the trendy drop includes 12 mini palettes that each feature colors specially chosen to represent four sign families: Fire (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius), Earth (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), Water (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces), and Air (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius).www.byrdie.com
Comments / 0