InChip Lunch and Learn: Academia is not the only career path for graduate students
This past Tuesday, the Institute for Collaboration on Health, Intervention, and Policy hosted InChip Lunch and Learn: Imagining Career Paths Beyond the Academy, a seminar that discussed different paths graduate students can take after receiving their diploma. This specific seminar featured Dr. Jaime Foster (PhD), who is now a state representative in the Connecticut General Assembly for the 57th District of Ellington and East Windsor.dailycampus.com
