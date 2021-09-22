CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Political Voices: Recess Recap

By Kimmy Scherer
westrivereagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith August recess wrapping up and Members of Congress soon returning to Washington, I wanted to provide you with some of the highlights from my time spent in South Dakota over the summer work period. I hosted nine “Inside Scoop” town halls in South Dakota – they ranged from three...

www.westrivereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
westrivereagle.com

Political Voices: Remembering 9/11 as a Congressional Staffer

Danica Allmer, Rapid City Constituent Service Representative for Congressman Dusty Johnson. Tuesday, September 11, 2001. It was like every other day working for then-Congressman John Thune on Capitol Hill. I was a staff assistant at the time and our office, the Longworth House Office Building, was located adjacent to the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
arcamax.com

After August recess, Congress faces legislative deluge

WASHINGTON — If Congress runs on deadlines, lawmakers face a series of simultaneous sprints this fall that could reshape the U.S. economy and reverberate into next year’s campaigns to determine which party controls the House and Senate. The most immediate of three major priorities is that the government will partially...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#South Dakotans#Central States Fair#Turner County Fair#Sioux Empire Fair
Tom Stevenson

Could Democrats Topple Governor DeSantis In 2022 Midterms?

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. After the election of President Biden last year in the acrimonious presidential elections, it's easy to forget there are midterms right around the corner. Next year marks a bonanza of elections for the house and senate which impacts Florida.
The Fiscal Times

White House Warns of Recession if...

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said Friday that the House will vote on a measure to suspend the debt ceiling next week. He did not say, however, whether the bill would be paired with a measure providing funding for the federal government, which could shut its doors when the new fiscal year starts on October 1 if Congress fails to act before then.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
MSNBC

Senate lawmakers return from recess to face jam-packed agenda

As the Senate returns from recess, lawmakers are facing a jam-packed agenda, including the $3.5 trillion safety net bill and a likely vote on voting rights. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur and Professor of Professional Practice at USC’s Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, Christina Bellantoni, break down the latest. Sept. 13, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

From Great Recession To Great Resignation To What?

We all lived through the Great Recession of a decade or so ago, but now there’s the “Great Resignation,” people who have adapted the old Johnny Paycheck tune of “Take This Job and Shove It,” and fashioned it into a more genteel way of saying “I quit.” Fueled by the pandemic that seems to have no end (thanks to all those who refuse vaccinations for whatever the reasons) the working landscape is changing — probably forever.
ECONOMY
Slate

How the Pandemic Helped Us Recover From the Great Recession

Austen Hufford writes for the Wall Street Journal about factories and manufacturing, which means a lot of what he writes about is supply chains. What’s a supply chain? Basically, it’s everything that needs to happen, in a very specific sequence, to turn raw materials into a finished product. So, for instance, that phone in your pocket—the supply chain means mining the aluminum in it, fabricating the silicon chips, transporting all these materials around to the different factories where they’re assembled and combined; it means workers, warehouses, container ships. It’s a whole incredibly complex choreography, in which any one step could go bad—and derail the entire process. Supply chain professionals are used to preparing for the worst, but Hufford says that even they were caught off guard by the COVID pandemic. Among the many crazy things this pandemic has done to the world is what it’s done to supply chains: It’s disrupted them. Dramatically.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfmd.com

Governor Orders Md. Flags Lowered To Half Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported Thursday morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the last 19 months.
MARYLAND STATE
41nbc.com

Former Milledgeville Mayor Griffin runs for Georgia Secretary of State

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Milledgeville Mayor and Georgia Senator is running to be the next Georgia Secretary of State. Democrat Floyd Griffin says Georgia needs someone who is battlefield tested, ethically motivated and who understands the true meaning of fighting for the right to vote. The Milledgeville native...
GEORGIA STATE
westrivereagle.com

COVID-19 current case count

The most notable news this week is an additional death from COVID on Cheyenne River, the first one in about a month. Cases went down a little bit this week, which is good news. Cases in South Dakota declined this week but deaths went up. First shots of the vaccine...
westrivereagle.com

Gov. Kristi Noem and Social Studies Standards

On Monday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she instructed the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) to delay the process of changing the state’s social studies standards up to one year. She issued the following statement:. “The Department of Education changed the working group’s recommendations to the social...
EDUCATION
westrivereagle.com

From the Editorial Board

COVID weighs heavily on the newspaper this week. We first began publishing a weekly summary of statistics more than a year ago. At the time, we hoped we’d be reporting on historical numbers a year later, not current ones. Swift, decisive and visionary action to protect the people in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy