Food & Drinks

No More McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys as We Know Them?

By Jacklyn Krol
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McDonald's Happy Meal toys will be drastically different in the coming years. On Tuesday (Sept. 21), the fast food giant announced that they plan to stop using plastic in their iconic children's toys, which they typically produce more than 1 billion of annually. The change will take place globally by the end of 2025.

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

