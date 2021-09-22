CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa Falls, IA

Arrest Made in Death of Six-Month Old Baby

iowa.gov
 6 days ago

Iowa Falls, Iowa - On March 2nd, 2021, Iowa Falls Police and EMS received a 911 call requesting assistance at 511 Washington, Apt. 2 in Iowa Falls. Upon arrival they discovered an unresponsive six month old baby boy. Efforts to resuscitate the baby were unsuccessful and the baby was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The baby was sent to the State Office of the Iowa Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy showed the baby suffered injuries at the hands of another person and was listed as a homicide. An investigation into this incident was conducted by the Iowa Falls Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

dps.iowa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Eldora, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waukee, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
Iowa Falls, IA
State
Washington State
Iowa Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Falls Police#Ems#First Degree Murder

Comments / 0

Community Policy