The Ryder Cup is set to be played next week, Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis. Originally, this international match play event was scheduled for the fall of 2020, but due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, it was postponed in July 2020. This golf course is fantastic, along the shores of Lake Michigan, with shot-making required on every hole. Most likely there will be some big winds coming off the lake and the players will need their A-game for this competition.

CONWAY, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO