There is a lot to be perplexed by in a recent viral TikTok cooking video. At the heart of the conundrum is whether one should view this tip involving butter, steak, and a cholesterol assault as absolutely ludicrous and not to be taken seriously or as a "cooking hack." But if you take Tammy Louise, aka @tammylouiseee, at face value, a hack is exactly what you've got on your hands when you sandwich a steak between two sticks of butter, sprinkle it with taco seasoning, and stick it on a hot pan. Well that, and a lot of butter.

