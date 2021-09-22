Wyoming Legislative Leaders Issue Letter Condemning Precinct Committeeman’s Comments

On September 12, Park County Republican Precinct Committeeman Troy Bray sent a vulgar email to Wyoming State Senator Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne for voting against anti-vaccine legislation that died in the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The failed bill would have had no correlation to the recently issued vaccine mandates issued by the Biden Administration, as it would have only applied to any state-level issued orders. The email Bray sent to Senator Nethercott said “if I were as despicable a person as you, I would kill myself to rid the world of myself. You sicken me. Thank you for ensuring that the people of Wyoming are subjected to tyranny once again.” Bray also used vulgarity and a derogatory, misogynistic term when referring to Nethercott in the email.