Lake Elsinore City Council members quickly worked through their agenda items during the Sept. 14 meeting and had to take things out of order due to a scheduled public hearing at 7:30 p.m. to discuss redistricting. Todd Tatum from National Demographics Corporation explained the process to council and made a call for residents of Lake Elsinore to get involved by helping them draw the maps which will include the boundaries for each of the five districts that fall under the council’s jurisdiction. Still with no data from the state regarding the most recent census, Tatum said they cannot start drafting any maps but hope to do so by Oct. 11. “Everyone will have the ability to view maps,” he said. The public will have access to the maps and Tatum is looking to have them drawn by as.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO