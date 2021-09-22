CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outside The Confines: Card captors

By Bleed Cubbie Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a game where pitchers will allow a runner to steal third, simply because a man at second might be able to see the signs shared between pitcher and catcher, it should come as no surprise that one of the biggest stories of the week involves a team seeing their rival’s pitching plan.

Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jays#Rays
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Zack Greinke, Taylor Jones discuss COVID-19 experiences

Zack Greinke and Taylor Jones are back with the Astros after testing positive for COVID-19 during the team’s last road trip in Seattle and experiencing minor symptoms. Greinke and Jones said they are fully vaccinated, but Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols mandate a 10-day quarantine for any player who tests positive.
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros travel dressed as Zack Greinke in fishing shirts, short shorts and bucket hats

The Astros paid homage to Zack Greinke's love of leisure to start their six-game West Coast road trip, turning a Sunday evening flight to Anaheim into a Greinke-themed dress-up day. In photos shared on various Instagram stories, most Astros players donned fishing shirts, bucket hats and short shorts before boarding...
MLB
CBS New York

See It: Rookie The Bat Dog Runs Onto Field During Baseball Game In Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Trenton Thunder’s bat dog Rookie made quite an impression during a guest appearance at a minor league baseball game in Buffalo. He’s supposed to fetch the bats, but he got a little excited as the Buffalo Bisons played the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs. .@BatdogRookie got a little excited during his Sahlen Field debut with the @BuffaloBisons 🤣 We still love him @TrentonThunder. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 22, 2021 Rookie’s impromptu romp on the field has gone viral and is being called the best delay of game ever. His Twitter account later posted an apology, saying, “I was just so excited to be retrieving bats again.” I want to apologize to my fren Cavan Biggio, for running out on the field last night during his at bat in the @BuffaloBisons game. I was just so excited to be retrieving bats again. I hope Cavan and @BlueJays are not mad at me.#sorry pic.twitter.com/BDeYnCHOAV — Rookie (@BatdogRookie) September 23, 2021 The Bisons played some of their home games in Trenton this year, leading to Rookie’s memorable appearance Wednesday in Buffalo.
MLB

