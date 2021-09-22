"Tone Poems" Exhibition Now Showing!

Black capitalism has power-posed itself into the mainstream by way of television. Many shows that use blackness as a central point either subtly or overtly reference the concept. Black capitalism is known as a movement of African-American people attempting to build affluence through gaining ownership and the creation of new businesses. Media involving narratives of Black people that omit systemic issues as a characters' motivations tend to lounge by the symbolic American dream pool where these characters can leisurely bathe in the excesses of their class. Story arcs that involve sexual exploits, relationship issues, and friendship sprinkled throughout the shows fall into this new mainstream. However, there is a show that deals with similar themes while investing in storylines not confined to feel-good endings.

