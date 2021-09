Lyric Lewis broke into the entertainment industry more than a decade ago, but the last several years have been especially good to her. From hosting The American Barbecue Showdown to having a major role in A.P. Bio, Lyric has shown that she is truly a versatile queen. That said, making people laugh is definitely her specialty, and her love for comedy dates back to her childhood. But even though she likes to joke around, her career is something she has always been very serious about and her hard work and dedication haven’t gone unnoticed. Now that she has been getting more recognition, Lyric’s fans are hoping that even more doors open up for her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lyric Lewis.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO