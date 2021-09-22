CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farwell, MI

DAVID GERALD BAKER SR.

clarecountycleaver.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Gerald Baker Sr., 77 of Farwell, Michigan passed away at his home on Thursday, September 9, 2021. David was born February 21, 1944, in Lansing, Michigan the son of Howard Elton Baker and Mary Janet (Sifton) Baker. David graduated from La Sierra High School, Sacramento, California in 1962. Following his graduation, Mr. Baker enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. After completing his military service commitment, David attended and graduated from American River Community College, Sacramento. Mr. Baker had resided in Farwell since 2008, moving from Antioch, California. Mr. Baker retired from KGO Channel 7 of San Francisco, California after many years of dedicated service. David was a member of T.O.P.S (Take off pounds sensibly). He enjoyed photography and collecting camera equipment.

www.clarecountycleaver.net

Comments / 0

 

