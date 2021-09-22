CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
API President & CEO Mike Sommers Highlights Role of Pennsylvania Natural Gas and Oil at Economic Club of Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON, September 22, 2021 – American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers today spoke to the Economic Club of Pittsburgh where he highlighted the importance of Pennsylvania’s robust natural gas and oil industry to the nation’s efforts to provide affordable, reliable energy while continuing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Surrounding Climate Week NYC, Sommers underscored how natural gas and oil should be part of the solution to shaping a lower-carbon future globally.

