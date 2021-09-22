API President & CEO Mike Sommers Highlights Role of Pennsylvania Natural Gas and Oil at Economic Club of Pittsburgh

There’s so much news, most of it bullish for the oil and gas markets— it's hard to keep up, but we’ll give it our best effort. Oil and natural gas prices are soaring and things are getting so dramatic that even Goldman Sachs has joined our call for consumers of natural gas to buy protection. In other words, Goldman Sachs is seeing what we've been saying for months, that we have a potential structural shortage of natural gas going into winter. Unless energy and shale producers can dramatically increase production, this global deficit of natural gas could become a major issue this winter.

