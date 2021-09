There is “absolutely no question of the lights going out” this winter amid escalating energy prices, the Business Secretary has said. Kwasi Kwarteng, addressing MPs after holding crisis talks with the industry on Monday amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall, said it was “alarmist” to suggest that people would not be able to heat their homes in the colder months, as he assured that the UK’s energy supply had “sufficient capacity” to meet demand.

