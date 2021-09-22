CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improved Coordination, Collaboration and Communication Key to Prevent Zoonotic Outbreaks: Scientific Forum Concludes

By Lenka Dojcanova
International Atomic Energy Agency
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanellists of the Scientific Forum recognized the IAEA’s Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC) initiative as one of the important and timely global initiatives for enhancing response preparedness to pandemics using nuclear and related techniques. Currently more than 140 countries are participating in the project and the IAEA has already initiated capacity building activities and procurement of equipment for ZODIAC National Laboratories in several countries. The session highlighted strong Member States support for ZODIAC and its approach of effectively complementing other global initiatives. Panellists concluded that closer coordination, collaboration, and communication towards scientific advancements in research, early detection and monitoring of zoonotic diseases are key in preventing or containing the next epidemic or pandemic such as COVID-19. These were the key conclusions of this year’s Scientific Forum on how to prevent, prepare for and respond to the next epidemic or pandemic with the help of nuclear science.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Health Organisation#United States Of America#Scientific Research#Global Health#Panellists#The Scientific Forum#Iaea#Vetlab#Prezode Operational
International Atomic Energy Agency

Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme: Internship Opportunities and Motivational Stories from the First Graduates

Already in its second year, the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP) is open for applications until the end of September. Today’s event organized on the sidelines of the 65th General Conference featured some of the first graduates and briefed the audience on the status and prospects of the programme. The...
COLLEGES
International Atomic Energy Agency

The Power of Data: Cancer Support from Prevention to Palliation

High-quality, accessible and transparent data help experts make more informed decisions, and this is particularly so when it comes to applying nuclear techniques in human health. To foster further collaboration in this area, the IAEA held a side event at the 65th General Conference on 21 September with more than 230 participants, who discussed the impact of the IAEA’s databases on guiding decision making.
CANCER
International Atomic Energy Agency

Safety of SMRs Highlighted at General Conference

There is an increased interest among countries in the development and deployment of innovative nuclear technologies to meet future energy demand. How the IAEA can help national authorities adapt and develop standards for these emerging technologies was among the key topics discussed at the side event, Licensing Novel Advanced Reactors: Addressing the Challenges, held on the sidelines of the 65th IAEA General Conference today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Joins Other UN Agencies at General Assembly Side Event to Discuss COVID-19 Response and Explore Approaches to Strengthen Health Systems

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by Devex on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 14 September, IAEA representative Luis Longoria, Director of the Division for Latin America and the Caribbean, described how the IAEA has contributed to global efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
