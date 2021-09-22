Improved Coordination, Collaboration and Communication Key to Prevent Zoonotic Outbreaks: Scientific Forum Concludes
Panellists of the Scientific Forum recognized the IAEA’s Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC) initiative as one of the important and timely global initiatives for enhancing response preparedness to pandemics using nuclear and related techniques. Currently more than 140 countries are participating in the project and the IAEA has already initiated capacity building activities and procurement of equipment for ZODIAC National Laboratories in several countries. The session highlighted strong Member States support for ZODIAC and its approach of effectively complementing other global initiatives. Panellists concluded that closer coordination, collaboration, and communication towards scientific advancements in research, early detection and monitoring of zoonotic diseases are key in preventing or containing the next epidemic or pandemic such as COVID-19. These were the key conclusions of this year’s Scientific Forum on how to prevent, prepare for and respond to the next epidemic or pandemic with the help of nuclear science.www.iaea.org
Comments / 0