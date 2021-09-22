Human Smuggler Drives Vehicle into Tree

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents make a multitude of arrests from a vehicle pursuit, a train inspection, and a large group encounter. On Sept. 21, McAllen Border Patrol (MCS) agents working surveillance duties observed multiple subjects entering a Ford Expedition near the Rio Grande. Responding agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop. The driver veered off the road onto a ranch and through thick brush until hitting a tree. Multiple subjects, including the driver, absconded from the disabled vehicle. Agents were able to apprehend nine people within the immediate area. All individuals were illegally present in the country. The driver was not located.