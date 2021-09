Hurricane geeks have been awed by Hurricane Sam’s display of raw power over the past couple of days. It found an internal balance that allowed it to maintain its structure and intensity at a very high level. Usually, strong hurricanes go through cycles of weakening, expanding, and restrengthening, but sometimes they find a structure and atmospheric pattern that keeps them running on all cylinders for longer. We’re finally seeing slight weakening, but Sam is still a very powerful hurricane.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO