Lititz, PA

LBPD Remembers Officer Yokemia L. Conyers

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

Lititz Borough – The LBPD is mourning the death of Officer Yokemia L. Conyers of the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection. Officer Conyers died on August 18, 2021 from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19. Please join us in remembering this fallen hero. Follow the link to read more about Officer Conyers, https://www.odmp.org/officer/25499-officer-yokemia-l-conyers.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

