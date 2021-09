If you thought a lighter schedule was going to help the Nationals finish out a disappointing season strong, well, that hasn’t exactly played out as hoped so far this weekend. With back-to-back losses to the Pirates, the Nats are now in danger of being swept by one of the worst teams in baseball. (The Pirates, for what it’s worth, haven’t swept anyone in a three-game series this season.)

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO