‘Chicago Med’s Colin Donnell to Lead the Cast of Peacock Crime Thriller ‘Irreverent’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Donnell is back in the NBCUniversal family with his next role. The Chicago Med and Arrow star is set to lead the cast of Peacock’s crime thriller Irreverent (a co-production between Peacock and Netflix Australia). The 10-episode drama also stars PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, and Jason Wilder.

