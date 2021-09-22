‘Chicago Med’s Colin Donnell to Lead the Cast of Peacock Crime Thriller ‘Irreverent’
Colin Donnell is back in the NBCUniversal family with his next role. The Chicago Med and Arrow star is set to lead the cast of Peacock’s crime thriller Irreverent (a co-production between Peacock and Netflix Australia). The 10-episode drama also stars PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, and Jason Wilder.www.tvinsider.com
