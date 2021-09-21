Aaliah Hartley

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAaliah Hartley is an Emmy Award-Winning Producer, a writer, videographer, director, editor, and photographer who received her degree in Film Production Studies at Metropolitan State University. She began her career with Rocky Mountain PBS as a producer of Standing in the Gap, a docu-series on the achievement gap in Denver Public Schools. During her time with Rocky Mountain Public Media, she has worked as an Audience Services Representative, Community Engagement Coordinator, Development Associate, Executive Assistant to the President and CEO, and now is a Community Producer for KUVO JAZZ.

