HMG Paints' Paul Sheppard Named OCCA President

Paul Sheppard of HMG Paints (Manchester, U.K.) has been announced as the new President of The Oil & Colour Chemists’ Association (OCCA). OCCA is a professional body, internationally recognized as one of the leading technical organizations for individuals from the coatings & allied sectors. It is a growing body of more than 800 members, which provides both locally-based networking potential and a much wider interaction opportunity with members from around the world.