Tennessee suffered its first loss under first-year head coach Josh Heupel in the second game of the 2021 season, a 41-34 setback to visiting Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in a key non-conference clash. Now the Vols have a get-right game this week against Tennessee Tech out of the Football Championship Subdivision before jumping into a stretch of five SEC games in as many weeks. To start the week, Heupel met with the media on campus in Knoxville on Monday for his weekly press conference.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO