HighTech Finishing Adds National Sales Manager

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighTech Finishing (Houston, Texas), decorative plater of aircraft interior parts, has announced the hiring of aviation leader Amanda Gilley Taylor to the position of National Sales Manager. Taylor will be responsible for expanding HighTech’s business into new customer markets, as well as supporting North American expansion into OEMs and refurbishment centers. Taylor will also support global expansion efforts reaching into the European and Middle Eastern business aviation markets.

