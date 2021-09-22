Happy Autumn Equinox, folks! The first week of the fall has more than a handful of gems to discover. Outside of the Fringe Festival, Free Fringe, and the Women’s Film Festival (check out my picks for that one), the Delaware Art Museum is celebrating the Korean harvest festival Chuseok, Penn Live Arts opens the new season in song (birdsong, that is!), YallaPunk cohosts a four-day music festival, and Black Panther is screening at the Mann backed by an orchestra.