Acclaimed Guitarist Tsukamoto Appearing Sept 24 In Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. — Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at The Loading Dock. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. In 2000, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston “INTEROCEANICO (inter-oceanic)” which consists of unique musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three records (“The Other Side of the World”, “Confluencia” and “Where the River Shines”). Hiroya has released three solo albums (“Solo”, “Heartland” and “Places”).www.caledonianrecord.com
Comments / 0