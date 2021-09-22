CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers coach Doc Rivers provides his stance on the Ben Simmons saga: 'We want him back'

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Can the rift between Ben Simmons and the Sixers be repaired? Doc Rivers is not ruling it out. The Sixers coach said Wednesday in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s "First Take" that the team “would love to get Ben back ... if we can,” despite The Philadelphia Inquirer reporting Simmons no longer wants to be a Sixer and will not report to training camp next week.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Stephen A Smith
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Bold Ben Simmons Trade Strategy is Actually Genius

The start of training camp is just around the corner, and there is still no telling when or how the Ben Simmons saga will end. Despite formally requesting a trade and threatening to holdout, the former number one pick remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has actively...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Espn#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Philly#The Atlanta Hawks#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: 76ers only willing to trade Ben Simmons for specific players

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it. Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first-overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of players they like in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Sixers willing to play out season with Ben Simmons on roster

Ben Simmons started a tense staring contest this offseason, but the Philadelphia 76ers are refusing to blink. Beat reporter Tom Moore revealed on Wednesday that the Sixers are expecting the situation with Simmons to get better and for the three-time All-Star to play in the 2021-22 season. Moore adds that the team plans to fine Simmons if he does not attend training camp, preseason and so on, but the 76ers expect him to show up eventually. The Sixers allegedly cannot get any of the five to 10 NBA guys they like right now in a trade for Simmons. The team does not want to trade for draft picks or to make a deal that will set them back in the standings.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ threat against Ben Simmons to get him to show up

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers seem to be playing a very publicized game of chicken. But given that it’s one man against a billion-dollar organization, it’s tough to see Simmons getting his way in the end. This especially given that the Sixers have a huge trump card over their...
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers: We Can Win A Title With Ben Simmons

Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” to discuss the Ben Simmons situation and gave his star a vote of confidence. There’s no apparent reason why Rivers decided to join Stephen A. Smith to openly discuss his disgruntled star, but it could be rationalized that it was an attempt to reach out to Simmons. It’s been well documented that Simmons said his peace and then effectively dropped the mic refraining from communication with the organization after that.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry wants Warriors to pursue Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons is probably more of a Drought Brother than a Splash Brother, but Steph Curry may still be interested in teaming up with him nonetheless. The Golden State Warriors star Curry appeared this week on NBC Sports’ “Brother from Another” podcast. Curry got asked if he was having any conversations with GM Bob Myers about acquiring Simmons.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy