The American Italian Cultural Center Offers Unique Experiences To Honor the Past, Present and Future of American-Italian Culture

Located adjacent to the Piazza d’Italia in the CBD, the American Italian Cultural Center provides a place for Italians to reconnect with their heritage and where non-Italians can learn more about a culture that is an important part of New Orleans. Founded in 1985 by Joseph Maselli, today his son, Frank Maselli, is chairman of the American Italian Cultural Center that honors and celebrates the American-Italian culture— past, present, and future. In 2020, the museum went through a renovation and the board is excited to show off the exciting things happening at the center.