Immigration Yes, Multiculturalism No
Despite being a lifelong New Yorker, I’ve been to Ellis Island only once, about 25 years ago, when some of my wife’s relatives were visiting. Wokeness, then known as political correctness, was already setting in, and immigration was becoming an issue in the culture wars. So, though I harbored warm feelings about immigrants and their contributions to this country, I steeled myself for an insufferable “celebration of diversity” and harangue about American nativism.www.city-journal.org
Comments / 11