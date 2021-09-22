CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Immigration Yes, Multiculturalism No

By Dennis Saffran
City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being a lifelong New Yorker, I’ve been to Ellis Island only once, about 25 years ago, when some of my wife’s relatives were visiting. Wokeness, then known as political correctness, was already setting in, and immigration was becoming an issue in the culture wars. So, though I harbored warm feelings about immigrants and their contributions to this country, I steeled myself for an insufferable “celebration of diversity” and harangue about American nativism.

The Happy Apple
4d ago

Just recently there was a spat between two women celebrities over events between India and Pakistan. If immigrants aren’t willing to let go of their old national identities to become Americans they may as well stay in their old country because they will soon make America the same as there.

Freedom for All
3d ago

This article was informative and true. What made our nation great was unity and pride in our country. It seems those coming now , both legally and illegally are not seeking to become what being an American meant. Most are for handouts and safer place to continue living..without assimilating into this country. In past it was not so easy to be part of the nation. To become an American meant something.

