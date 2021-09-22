CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James organizing special training camp for new-look Lakers

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James knows the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of work to do this season. That is why he is taking a special measure ahead of the upcoming season. James is planning a special training camp for the Lakers that will take place this weekend. Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that the three-day camp will take place in Las Vegas. The camp will focus on team chemistry building and will occur ahead of the team’s official start to training camp.

