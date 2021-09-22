0 S Main St, Caroline, VA 22427

This is a great opportunity for development of 11.52 acres zoned R-1. Owned planned to develop it in 2008, but "great recession" killed plans. Bowling Green town council had approved a 24 unit single family subdivision, which has since expired. Owner's original plans, drawings are available to new owner for use in getting new Council approval. Quick shot on "bypass" to I-95, 15 minutes down 301 to Hanover courthouse. Ride your bike into town of Bowling Green for shops and restaurants.